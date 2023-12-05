Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 81,355 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,355 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. 164,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.