Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

VMC traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,656. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

