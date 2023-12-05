Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.16. 609,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.91 and a 200 day moving average of $393.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $380.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

