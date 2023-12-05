Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $38.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6,349.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,936.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,050.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

