Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 501,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,466. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

