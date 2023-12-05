Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $175.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $199.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

