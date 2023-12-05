Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 106,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 367,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $609.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.05.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

