Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 189,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.