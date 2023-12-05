WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

