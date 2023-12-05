Wells Fargo & Company Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,221 shares of company stock worth $814,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

