Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after buying an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

