West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. ArcelorMittal comprises about 1.4% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 889,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

