West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

