West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,437 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,820,903. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

