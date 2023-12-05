West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,661,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.48. 329,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,337. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.