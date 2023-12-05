West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,372 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Devon Energy comprises 1.4% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,528. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

