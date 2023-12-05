West Tower Group LLC Buys 8,811 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Griffon makes up 1.3% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Griffon

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

