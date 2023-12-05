West Tower Group LLC Cuts Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

West Tower Group LLC lessened its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC owned about 0.24% of LSI Industries worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 34,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,735. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.95. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

