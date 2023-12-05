West Tower Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

West Tower Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,118 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.4 %

MOS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

