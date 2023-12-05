West Tower Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC owned 0.13% of Ferroglobe worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,632. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

