West Tower Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises approximately 1.8% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 530,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

