West Tower Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

West Tower Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the quarter. Green Plains comprises approximately 2.1% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Tower Group LLC owned 0.15% of Green Plains worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Stephens reduced their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 84,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

