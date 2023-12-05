West Tower Group LLC Increases Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Transocean accounts for about 1.5% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 3,774,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,645,676. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.83. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

