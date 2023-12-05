West Tower Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,789 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises about 0.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Tower Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 184,428 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,090. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

