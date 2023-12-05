West Tower Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.