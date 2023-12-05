West Tower Group LLC Invests $570,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA XME traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. 2,025,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,757. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.