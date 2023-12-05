West Tower Group LLC Invests $620,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. 4,753,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,698. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

