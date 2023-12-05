West Tower Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

West Tower Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Orion accounts for 2.1% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Orion worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Orion by 282.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after buying an additional 1,447,702 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth about $21,807,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth about $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Orion by 130.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 318,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

