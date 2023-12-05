West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $50,370,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ASML by 374.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ASML by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $692.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,860. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.78.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

