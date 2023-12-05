West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 18.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 573,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 28.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 804,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

