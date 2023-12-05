West Tower Group LLC Reduces Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

West Tower Group LLC decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oxford Industries makes up about 1.5% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

OXM stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 30,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,018. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

