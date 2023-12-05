West Tower Group LLC Sells 138,966 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

West Tower Group LLC cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,966 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,172,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.