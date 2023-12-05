West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. APA accounts for about 1.4% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in APA by 48.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in APA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in APA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 793,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,856. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

