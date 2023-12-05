West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Ovintiv comprises 1.6% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 555,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,373. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

