West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,172,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,678. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

