Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. 325,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

