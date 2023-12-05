WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,191.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,782 shares of company stock worth $2,565,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

