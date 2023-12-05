WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,965 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Shares of RCM opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
