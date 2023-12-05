WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Vitesse Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,972.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,972.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

VTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

