WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 27,801 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.