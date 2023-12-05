WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 30,369 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 147,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

