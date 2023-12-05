WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 35,365 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 145.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

