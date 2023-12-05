WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $281.44 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $285.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.29.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

