WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 28,641 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

