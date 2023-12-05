WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,388.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,515.20 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,936.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,050.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

