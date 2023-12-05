WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

IBOC opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

