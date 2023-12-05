WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

