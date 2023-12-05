WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.18 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RDN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

