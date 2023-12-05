WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,859 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

