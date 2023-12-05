WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 225.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

